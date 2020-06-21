All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

5615 San Juan Ave #411

5615 San Juan Avenue · (904) 598-1557 ext. 102
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5615 San Juan Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Hyde Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5615 San Juan Ave #411 · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1311 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

San Juan and Cedar Creek Condo with 2 Bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths - Beautiful 2nd Floor, Two story townhome in a waterfront gated community is coming soon and waiting just waiting for you at Cedar Creek. Enjoy the tennis courts, boat ramp, dock, and community pool included with your monthly rent.

The first floor includes an open living space, a nice dining area, and half bath. Freshly painted walls, with a wood plank flooring. the living area is huge with Fireplace and a sliding glass door opens onto a large balcony,

The second floor has a master bedroom and bath. A second balcony which includes your laundry hookups is located in the master bedroom. Good sized rooms, like new carpeting and neutral paint color, make both rooms clean and cozy.

Easy access to Riverside/downtown or cross-town, Starbucks and Publix within 2 miles of condo!! Water stays on in owners name and you will be bill monthly by Compass Property Management Group.

Tenant to establish an account with JEA for electric service. Water Account with - National Exemption Service and will be billed out by Compass PMG monthly for the water and sewage fee. The base charge per condo each month is $42.00 plus a $27.00 per occupant charge per month as of 4/2020.

Applications found on www.compasspmg.com site

Screening Requirements as follows:
550 or better credit score
No evictions or collections from previous landlords
Verifiable income 3 times or better rental rate

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4147298)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5615 San Juan Ave #411 have any available units?
5615 San Juan Ave #411 has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5615 San Juan Ave #411 have?
Some of 5615 San Juan Ave #411's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5615 San Juan Ave #411 currently offering any rent specials?
5615 San Juan Ave #411 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5615 San Juan Ave #411 pet-friendly?
No, 5615 San Juan Ave #411 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5615 San Juan Ave #411 offer parking?
No, 5615 San Juan Ave #411 does not offer parking.
Does 5615 San Juan Ave #411 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5615 San Juan Ave #411 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5615 San Juan Ave #411 have a pool?
Yes, 5615 San Juan Ave #411 has a pool.
Does 5615 San Juan Ave #411 have accessible units?
No, 5615 San Juan Ave #411 does not have accessible units.
Does 5615 San Juan Ave #411 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5615 San Juan Ave #411 does not have units with dishwashers.
