Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5570 Moncrief Road
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:48 PM

5570 Moncrief Road

5570 Moncrief Road · No Longer Available
Location

5570 Moncrief Road, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Royal Terrace

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
walk in closets
air conditioning
refrigerator
You won't find a better corner double lot than this one.Has a new HVAC system. Sturdy concrete block construction . This home is move-in ready with hardwood floors throughout the living areas and bedrooms. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets. This home is fully fenced front and back and has a large concrete building for storage on the property. Tall trees provide lots of shade and an open yard is great for having your friends over. Will accepy Housing Vouchers

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5570 Moncrief Road have any available units?
5570 Moncrief Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5570 Moncrief Road have?
Some of 5570 Moncrief Road's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5570 Moncrief Road currently offering any rent specials?
5570 Moncrief Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5570 Moncrief Road pet-friendly?
No, 5570 Moncrief Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5570 Moncrief Road offer parking?
No, 5570 Moncrief Road does not offer parking.
Does 5570 Moncrief Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5570 Moncrief Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5570 Moncrief Road have a pool?
No, 5570 Moncrief Road does not have a pool.
Does 5570 Moncrief Road have accessible units?
No, 5570 Moncrief Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5570 Moncrief Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5570 Moncrief Road does not have units with dishwashers.

