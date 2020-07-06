5570 Moncrief Road, Jacksonville, FL 32209 Royal Terrace
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
walk in closets
air conditioning
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
You won't find a better corner double lot than this one.Has a new HVAC system. Sturdy concrete block construction . This home is move-in ready with hardwood floors throughout the living areas and bedrooms. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets. This home is fully fenced front and back and has a large concrete building for storage on the property. Tall trees provide lots of shade and an open yard is great for having your friends over. Will accepy Housing Vouchers
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
