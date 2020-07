Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher ceiling fan range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

This townhome is one of the largest units in Whispering Pines. Three large bedrooms, living and dining rooms with tile flooring. Fully equipped kitchen, screened patio, washer and dryer. Master bedroom is downstairs. Close to NAS Jax. One or two year lease available. This is a must see