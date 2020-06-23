All apartments in Jacksonville
5538 Lofty Pines Circle South

5538 Lofty Pines Circle South · No Longer Available
Location

5538 Lofty Pines Circle South, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Ortega Farms

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,344 sf home is located in Jacksonville, FL. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with balck appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5538 Lofty Pines Circle South have any available units?
5538 Lofty Pines Circle South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5538 Lofty Pines Circle South have?
Some of 5538 Lofty Pines Circle South's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5538 Lofty Pines Circle South currently offering any rent specials?
5538 Lofty Pines Circle South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5538 Lofty Pines Circle South pet-friendly?
Yes, 5538 Lofty Pines Circle South is pet friendly.
Does 5538 Lofty Pines Circle South offer parking?
Yes, 5538 Lofty Pines Circle South offers parking.
Does 5538 Lofty Pines Circle South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5538 Lofty Pines Circle South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5538 Lofty Pines Circle South have a pool?
No, 5538 Lofty Pines Circle South does not have a pool.
Does 5538 Lofty Pines Circle South have accessible units?
No, 5538 Lofty Pines Circle South does not have accessible units.
Does 5538 Lofty Pines Circle South have units with dishwashers?
No, 5538 Lofty Pines Circle South does not have units with dishwashers.
