5521 Manfields PL

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Great 3BR/1BA home off Spring Glen Road! This home is situated on a HUGE double lot with bi-weekly lawn care INCLUDED! Neutral paint scheme contrasts perfectly with the dark hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen feels light and bright with white cabinets, matching appliances and half wall opening up to your spacious dining room. Sliding glass door leads to a quaint wooden deck that overlooks your massive fenced in back yard. Don't miss out on this gorgeous home! Small pets under 20lbs will be considered with $250 non refundable pet fee and $15/mo pet rent (per pet - 2 max). resident benefit package: $11/mo. Renter's insurance required.