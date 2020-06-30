All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:56 AM

5521 Manfields PL

5521 Manfields Place · No Longer Available
Location

5521 Manfields Place, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Englewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Great 3BR/1BA home off Spring Glen Road! This home is situated on a HUGE double lot with bi-weekly lawn care INCLUDED! Neutral paint scheme contrasts perfectly with the dark hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen feels light and bright with white cabinets, matching appliances and half wall opening up to your spacious dining room. Sliding glass door leads to a quaint wooden deck that overlooks your massive fenced in back yard. Don't miss out on this gorgeous home! Small pets under 20lbs will be considered with $250 non refundable pet fee and $15/mo pet rent (per pet - 2 max). resident benefit package: $11/mo. Renter's insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

