5518 BROADGATE CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This large 4 bedroom and 2 1/2 bath home in Ortega Bluff Subdivision off Collins Road and Blanding Blvd. Frshlo y painted, all new appliances and flooring throughout the home. This home is Iike new on the inside!!Exterior Brick Home on a quiet cul de sac street, Open floor plan with a formal living space, dining/family area with half bath, galley style eat-in kitchen, covered patio and laundry room. Split bedroom floor plan with large master bedroom, and bath, with office off family room/master bedroom. Larger front yard, small open non-fenced backyard.Active HOA and Deed restricted community. No commercial vehicles allowed, . Must see home near shopping, restaurants, highway and NAS JAX. Give us a call to see the home after we get closer to it finish date.