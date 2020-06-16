All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5518 BROADGATE CT

5518 Broadgate Court · No Longer Available
Location

5518 Broadgate Court, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ortega Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This large 4 bedroom and 2 1/2 bath home in Ortega Bluff Subdivision off Collins Road and Blanding Blvd. Frshlo y painted, all new appliances and flooring throughout the home. This home is Iike new on the inside!!Exterior Brick Home on a quiet cul de sac street, Open floor plan with a formal living space, dining/family area with half bath, galley style eat-in kitchen, covered patio and laundry room. Split bedroom floor plan with large master bedroom, and bath, with office off family room/master bedroom. Larger front yard, small open non-fenced backyard.Active HOA and Deed restricted community. No commercial vehicles allowed, . Must see home near shopping, restaurants, highway and NAS JAX. Give us a call to see the home after we get closer to it finish date.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5518 BROADGATE CT have any available units?
5518 BROADGATE CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5518 BROADGATE CT have?
Some of 5518 BROADGATE CT's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5518 BROADGATE CT currently offering any rent specials?
5518 BROADGATE CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5518 BROADGATE CT pet-friendly?
No, 5518 BROADGATE CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5518 BROADGATE CT offer parking?
Yes, 5518 BROADGATE CT does offer parking.
Does 5518 BROADGATE CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5518 BROADGATE CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5518 BROADGATE CT have a pool?
No, 5518 BROADGATE CT does not have a pool.
Does 5518 BROADGATE CT have accessible units?
No, 5518 BROADGATE CT does not have accessible units.
Does 5518 BROADGATE CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5518 BROADGATE CT has units with dishwashers.
