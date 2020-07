Amenities

5473 Marsh Creek Court Available 08/14/20 Spacious 2/2 in great community with amenities - Spacious 2/2 home with fenced yard and large screened lanai on Cul De Sac in nice neighborhood. Home has hardwood floors and tile plus carpet in the bedrooms. Two car garage as well. Built in cabinets in the dining room. Family room has a wet sink and brick fireplace. Nice eat in kitchen overlooks large screened lanai. Master bath has over sized shower. Community includes pool, clubhouse and tennis court. No Pets! No Section 8!



No Pets Allowed



