5458 MANFIELDS PL

*NEW BATHROOM TILE AND FULL INTERIOR PAINT IN WORK, UPDATED PHOTOS TO COME* This charming 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom Southside home is ready for your family NOW! This home boasts hardwood and tiled floors throughout the common areas and plush carpet in its bedrooms. The galley style kitchen comes complete with all appliances and plenty of counter space, perfect for the preparation of those sacred holiday meals. The Master Suite is ready for the two of you with it's ample space, walk-in closet, separate vanity, and tiled walk-in shower. Enjoy the screened in porch and fenced backyard, perfect for those cool Florida Evenings. This home is close to everything, Downtown, beaches, and St. Johns Town Center! Lawn care not included. Pets upon approval with $250 non refundable pet fee. Non-Smoker only.