Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:20 PM

5458 MANFIELDS PL

5458 Manfields Place · (904) 322-0182
Location

5458 Manfields Place, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Englewood

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2128 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*NEW BATHROOM TILE AND FULL INTERIOR PAINT IN WORK, UPDATED PHOTOS TO COME* This charming 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom Southside home is ready for your family NOW! This home boasts hardwood and tiled floors throughout the common areas and plush carpet in its bedrooms. The galley style kitchen comes complete with all appliances and plenty of counter space, perfect for the preparation of those sacred holiday meals. The Master Suite is ready for the two of you with it's ample space, walk-in closet, separate vanity, and tiled walk-in shower. Enjoy the screened in porch and fenced backyard, perfect for those cool Florida Evenings. This home is close to everything, Downtown, beaches, and St. Johns Town Center! Lawn care not included. Pets upon approval with $250 non refundable pet fee. Non-Smoker only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5458 MANFIELDS PL have any available units?
5458 MANFIELDS PL has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5458 MANFIELDS PL have?
Some of 5458 MANFIELDS PL's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5458 MANFIELDS PL currently offering any rent specials?
5458 MANFIELDS PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5458 MANFIELDS PL pet-friendly?
Yes, 5458 MANFIELDS PL is pet friendly.
Does 5458 MANFIELDS PL offer parking?
No, 5458 MANFIELDS PL does not offer parking.
Does 5458 MANFIELDS PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5458 MANFIELDS PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5458 MANFIELDS PL have a pool?
No, 5458 MANFIELDS PL does not have a pool.
Does 5458 MANFIELDS PL have accessible units?
No, 5458 MANFIELDS PL does not have accessible units.
Does 5458 MANFIELDS PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 5458 MANFIELDS PL does not have units with dishwashers.
