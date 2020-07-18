All apartments in Jacksonville
5451 OLD COLONY DR
Last updated July 6 2020 at 2:54 PM

5451 OLD COLONY DR

5451 Old Colony Dr · (904) 737-0035
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5451 Old Colony Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32222
Jacksonville Heights South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,425

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1648 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This 4 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! Click on 3D Tour to see inside! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please contact us today to set up your showing! In order to qualify to rent this home, recent rental history and proof of income will be collected. The income requirement is at least 3x the monthly rent in gross income (before taxes). Any evictions or felonies are subject to an additional deposit or disqualification. For faster service, please provide your full name, phone number, email, and the property address you are interested in when requesting your showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5451 OLD COLONY DR have any available units?
5451 OLD COLONY DR has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 5451 OLD COLONY DR currently offering any rent specials?
5451 OLD COLONY DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5451 OLD COLONY DR pet-friendly?
No, 5451 OLD COLONY DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5451 OLD COLONY DR offer parking?
No, 5451 OLD COLONY DR does not offer parking.
Does 5451 OLD COLONY DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5451 OLD COLONY DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5451 OLD COLONY DR have a pool?
No, 5451 OLD COLONY DR does not have a pool.
Does 5451 OLD COLONY DR have accessible units?
No, 5451 OLD COLONY DR does not have accessible units.
Does 5451 OLD COLONY DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 5451 OLD COLONY DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5451 OLD COLONY DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 5451 OLD COLONY DR does not have units with air conditioning.
