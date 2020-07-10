All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:40 PM

5450 Sharon Terrace

5450 Sharon Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

5450 Sharon Terrace, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Englewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; and a good criminal and credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,050, Available 5/14/20
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5450 Sharon Terrace have any available units?
5450 Sharon Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 5450 Sharon Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
5450 Sharon Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5450 Sharon Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 5450 Sharon Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5450 Sharon Terrace offer parking?
No, 5450 Sharon Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 5450 Sharon Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5450 Sharon Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5450 Sharon Terrace have a pool?
No, 5450 Sharon Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 5450 Sharon Terrace have accessible units?
No, 5450 Sharon Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 5450 Sharon Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 5450 Sharon Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5450 Sharon Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 5450 Sharon Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

