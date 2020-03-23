All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 5434 MINOSA CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5434 MINOSA CT
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:56 AM

5434 MINOSA CT

5434 Minosa Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5434 Minosa Court, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Magnolia Gardens

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This 3-bedroom home is available for immediate rental! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please call or email to schedule your showing today

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5434 MINOSA CT have any available units?
5434 MINOSA CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 5434 MINOSA CT currently offering any rent specials?
5434 MINOSA CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5434 MINOSA CT pet-friendly?
No, 5434 MINOSA CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5434 MINOSA CT offer parking?
No, 5434 MINOSA CT does not offer parking.
Does 5434 MINOSA CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5434 MINOSA CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5434 MINOSA CT have a pool?
No, 5434 MINOSA CT does not have a pool.
Does 5434 MINOSA CT have accessible units?
No, 5434 MINOSA CT does not have accessible units.
Does 5434 MINOSA CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 5434 MINOSA CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5434 MINOSA CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 5434 MINOSA CT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broxton Bay
12900 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Integra River Run
14050 Integra Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Lux at Sorrel
11901 Abess Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Alaqua
13490 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Sola
8074 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Pier 5350
5350 Arlington Expy
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Timucuan Lakeside at Town Center
10135 Gate Pkwy N
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Deerwood Park Apartments
4435 Touchton Road
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia