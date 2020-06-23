All apartments in Jacksonville
5427 TURKEY CREEK RD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5427 TURKEY CREEK RD

5427 Turkey Creek Rd · No Longer Available
Location

5427 Turkey Creek Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Duclay Forest

Amenities

dishwasher
microwave
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This spacious 4/2 home is tucked away in quiet Ortega Park. Separate dining and living rooms makes this space great for entertaining. Carpet in bedrooms to be installed In February and home will be available for rent March 1st. Don't miss out on the opportunity to call this gem home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

