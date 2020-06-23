5427 Turkey Creek Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32244 Duclay Forest
Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This spacious 4/2 home is tucked away in quiet Ortega Park. Separate dining and living rooms makes this space great for entertaining. Carpet in bedrooms to be installed In February and home will be available for rent March 1st. Don't miss out on the opportunity to call this gem home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5427 TURKEY CREEK RD have any available units?
5427 TURKEY CREEK RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.