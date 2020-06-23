5427 TURKEY CREEK RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

This spacious 4/2 home is tucked away in quiet Ortega Park. Separate dining and living rooms makes this space great for entertaining. Carpet in bedrooms to be installed In February and home will be available for rent March 1st. Don't miss out on the opportunity to call this gem home.