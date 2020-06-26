5424 LONDON LAKE DR W

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court playground pool tennis court

Welcome home to this wonderful 3 bedroom and 2 bath home located in Waterford Estates neighborhood. This open floor plan allows for great space to entertain. The large, eat-in kitchen overlooks the spacious family room that features a beautiful fireplace. The master suite is so roomy and features a large walk-in closet and master bath. The home features a water softener for your use. This home has an expansive, fenced back yard full of shade trees and an oversize patio. The home is close to the neighborhood amenities; pool, tennis basketball court & playground. Nearby are Palmetto Park, area schools, restaurants and shopping. You'll be happy to call this place home! Also, lawn care can be included for $100 per month.