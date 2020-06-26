All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated October 22 2019 at 8:21 PM

5424 LONDON LAKE DR W

5424 London Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5424 London Lake Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32258
Greenland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
tennis court
Welcome home to this wonderful 3 bedroom and 2 bath home located in Waterford Estates neighborhood. This open floor plan allows for great space to entertain. The large, eat-in kitchen overlooks the spacious family room that features a beautiful fireplace. The master suite is so roomy and features a large walk-in closet and master bath. The home features a water softener for your use. This home has an expansive, fenced back yard full of shade trees and an oversize patio. The home is close to the neighborhood amenities; pool, tennis basketball court & playground. Nearby are Palmetto Park, area schools, restaurants and shopping. You'll be happy to call this place home! Also, lawn care can be included for $100 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5424 LONDON LAKE DR W have any available units?
5424 LONDON LAKE DR W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5424 LONDON LAKE DR W have?
Some of 5424 LONDON LAKE DR W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5424 LONDON LAKE DR W currently offering any rent specials?
5424 LONDON LAKE DR W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5424 LONDON LAKE DR W pet-friendly?
No, 5424 LONDON LAKE DR W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5424 LONDON LAKE DR W offer parking?
No, 5424 LONDON LAKE DR W does not offer parking.
Does 5424 LONDON LAKE DR W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5424 LONDON LAKE DR W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5424 LONDON LAKE DR W have a pool?
Yes, 5424 LONDON LAKE DR W has a pool.
Does 5424 LONDON LAKE DR W have accessible units?
No, 5424 LONDON LAKE DR W does not have accessible units.
Does 5424 LONDON LAKE DR W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5424 LONDON LAKE DR W has units with dishwashers.
