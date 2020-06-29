All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2020 at 5:00 AM

5417 MANFIELDS PL

5417 Manfields Place · No Longer Available
Location

5417 Manfields Place, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Englewood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 3 BR /2 BA home provides plenty of parking for your boat, RV or other toys. The 14x20 workshop provides plenty of storage and workspace for any hobbyist. Screened lanai provides a relaxing oasis for the start or the end of your day. Oversized master suite includes a walk in closet and large walk in shower and separate soaker tub. Living room has a marble, gas fireplace and 100' tv installed above which will stay with the property. Open kitchen provides plenty of counter space for prepping and serving meals. Bamboo wood floors throughout the common areas. Garage floor has epoxy finish for easy cleaning. Washer, dryer and lawn mower will remain at property as courtesy items.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5417 MANFIELDS PL have any available units?
5417 MANFIELDS PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5417 MANFIELDS PL have?
Some of 5417 MANFIELDS PL's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5417 MANFIELDS PL currently offering any rent specials?
5417 MANFIELDS PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5417 MANFIELDS PL pet-friendly?
No, 5417 MANFIELDS PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5417 MANFIELDS PL offer parking?
Yes, 5417 MANFIELDS PL offers parking.
Does 5417 MANFIELDS PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5417 MANFIELDS PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5417 MANFIELDS PL have a pool?
No, 5417 MANFIELDS PL does not have a pool.
Does 5417 MANFIELDS PL have accessible units?
No, 5417 MANFIELDS PL does not have accessible units.
Does 5417 MANFIELDS PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5417 MANFIELDS PL has units with dishwashers.
