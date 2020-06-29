5417 MANFIELDS PL

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This 3 BR /2 BA home provides plenty of parking for your boat, RV or other toys. The 14x20 workshop provides plenty of storage and workspace for any hobbyist. Screened lanai provides a relaxing oasis for the start or the end of your day. Oversized master suite includes a walk in closet and large walk in shower and separate soaker tub. Living room has a marble, gas fireplace and 100' tv installed above which will stay with the property. Open kitchen provides plenty of counter space for prepping and serving meals. Bamboo wood floors throughout the common areas. Garage floor has epoxy finish for easy cleaning. Washer, dryer and lawn mower will remain at property as courtesy items.