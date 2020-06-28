540 E 56th St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Remodeled 3/1.5 on Northside - This newly renovated 3/1.5 features a nice screened in front porch, vinyl wood flooring, ceramic tile and new carpet in the bedrooms. This home also has w/d conn and central a/c.



Directions: 95N, exit 354 A, merge onto US-1 S, L on Main St, R on 50th St E, L on Buffalo, L on 56th St



Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $40 is required along with the Reservation Fee.



(RLNE5079935)