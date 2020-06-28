All apartments in Jacksonville
540 E 56th St

540 East 56th Street · No Longer Available
Location

540 East 56th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Panama Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Remodeled 3/1.5 on Northside - This newly renovated 3/1.5 features a nice screened in front porch, vinyl wood flooring, ceramic tile and new carpet in the bedrooms. This home also has w/d conn and central a/c.

Directions: 95N, exit 354 A, merge onto US-1 S, L on Main St, R on 50th St E, L on Buffalo, L on 56th St

Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $40 is required along with the Reservation Fee.

(RLNE5079935)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 540 E 56th St have any available units?
540 E 56th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 540 E 56th St have?
Some of 540 E 56th St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 540 E 56th St currently offering any rent specials?
540 E 56th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 540 E 56th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 540 E 56th St is pet friendly.
Does 540 E 56th St offer parking?
No, 540 E 56th St does not offer parking.
Does 540 E 56th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 540 E 56th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 540 E 56th St have a pool?
No, 540 E 56th St does not have a pool.
Does 540 E 56th St have accessible units?
No, 540 E 56th St does not have accessible units.
Does 540 E 56th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 540 E 56th St does not have units with dishwashers.
