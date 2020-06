5371 CHESTNUT LAKE DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

SANITIZED ALL DOOR KNOB, WIPE RIGHT INSIDE THE DOOR, PLEASE USE. 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME WITH 2263 SQ FT OF LIVING SPACE. FORMAL LIVING AND DINING ROOMS, FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE OVERLOOKS LANAUI TO POOL TO LAKE VIEW, VERY SERENE. FULLY EQUIPT KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS APPLIANCES OVERLOOKING FAMILY ROOM. SPLIT BEDROOMS, LARGE MASTER HAD ACCESS TO THE POOL. INSIDE LAUNDRY, 2 CAR GARAGE. WATER SOFTNER TO BE MAINTAINED BY TENANT . WASHER AND DRYER AS IS IF NEEDED BY TENANT. WEEKLY POOL SERVICE INCLUDED IN RENT.