Unit Amenities fireplace ice maker microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Spacious 4/2.5 two story home with all tile and wood throughout. Nice open floor plan with separate living and dining room. Nice large family room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Open kitchen with lots of cabinet space and master suite on ground floor. Upstairs three nice sized bedrooms with small loft area and full bath. Great home is with lots to offer and vacant and ready to go. Close to schools, shopping, 295 and downtown.