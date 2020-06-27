All apartments in Jacksonville
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5350 Woodcrest Rd
Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:22 AM

5350 Woodcrest Rd

5350 Woodcrest Road · No Longer Available
Location

5350 Woodcrest Road, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Hillcrest

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5350 Woodcrest Rd, Jacksnville Fl 32205 - Property Id: 49652

**What are you WAITING FOR**AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!!**
- Charming 2/1 located in Murray Hill
- Freshly painted living room, bedrooms, kitchen and bathrooms
- New carpet throughout home
- Huge back yard for the growing of your own garden, fruits and vegetables
- Covered carport leading into the laundry room
- Washer and dryer connection
- Small pets allowed
- Dogs under 30lb
- Smoking is not permitted
- 1st months rent and security deposit are due at signing
- Evictions or felonies in the past 7 years are subject to an additional deposit
- You must provide proof of income equal to 3x the rent amount in gross income (before taxes)
- Tenant is responsible for lawn maintenance
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/49652p
Property Id 49652

(RLNE5009529)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5350 Woodcrest Rd have any available units?
5350 Woodcrest Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5350 Woodcrest Rd have?
Some of 5350 Woodcrest Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5350 Woodcrest Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5350 Woodcrest Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5350 Woodcrest Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5350 Woodcrest Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5350 Woodcrest Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5350 Woodcrest Rd offers parking.
Does 5350 Woodcrest Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5350 Woodcrest Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5350 Woodcrest Rd have a pool?
No, 5350 Woodcrest Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5350 Woodcrest Rd have accessible units?
No, 5350 Woodcrest Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5350 Woodcrest Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5350 Woodcrest Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
