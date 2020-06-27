Amenities
5350 Woodcrest Rd, Jacksnville Fl 32205 - Property Id: 49652
**What are you WAITING FOR**AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!!**
- Charming 2/1 located in Murray Hill
- Freshly painted living room, bedrooms, kitchen and bathrooms
- New carpet throughout home
- Huge back yard for the growing of your own garden, fruits and vegetables
- Covered carport leading into the laundry room
- Washer and dryer connection
- Small pets allowed
- Dogs under 30lb
- Smoking is not permitted
- 1st months rent and security deposit are due at signing
- Evictions or felonies in the past 7 years are subject to an additional deposit
- You must provide proof of income equal to 3x the rent amount in gross income (before taxes)
- Tenant is responsible for lawn maintenance
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/49652p
Property Id 49652
(RLNE5009529)