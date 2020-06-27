Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly carport carpet range oven

5350 Woodcrest Rd, Jacksnville Fl 32205 - Property Id: 49652



**What are you WAITING FOR**AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!!**

- Charming 2/1 located in Murray Hill

- Freshly painted living room, bedrooms, kitchen and bathrooms

- New carpet throughout home

- Huge back yard for the growing of your own garden, fruits and vegetables

- Covered carport leading into the laundry room

- Washer and dryer connection

- Small pets allowed

- Dogs under 30lb

- Smoking is not permitted

- 1st months rent and security deposit are due at signing

- Evictions or felonies in the past 7 years are subject to an additional deposit

- You must provide proof of income equal to 3x the rent amount in gross income (before taxes)

- Tenant is responsible for lawn maintenance

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/49652p

