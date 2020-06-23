All apartments in Jacksonville
535 MISTY MORNING CT

535 Misty Morning Court · No Longer Available
Location

535 Misty Morning Court, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Pecan Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Lease Option! This beautiful home on one of the largest corner lots has brand new stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, updated lighting fixtures, sinks, toilets and faucets in the bathroom. New roof 2018, Transferable Termite Bond, Low Maintenance Landscape on Public Irrigation . Unique Counters in the open kitchen are recycled glass with no maintenance and heat resistant! Lots of storage throughout the house. One of only 2 homes with this Floor-plan in the community. Owners suite is conveniently tucked away from the rest of the house for a quiet sanctuary. Lots of light throughout the day. Come enjoy the sunrises and sunsets from the front porch. Schedule your Showing Today! Lease Option is offered through Dream America.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 535 MISTY MORNING CT have any available units?
535 MISTY MORNING CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 535 MISTY MORNING CT have?
Some of 535 MISTY MORNING CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 535 MISTY MORNING CT currently offering any rent specials?
535 MISTY MORNING CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 535 MISTY MORNING CT pet-friendly?
No, 535 MISTY MORNING CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 535 MISTY MORNING CT offer parking?
Yes, 535 MISTY MORNING CT offers parking.
Does 535 MISTY MORNING CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 535 MISTY MORNING CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 535 MISTY MORNING CT have a pool?
Yes, 535 MISTY MORNING CT has a pool.
Does 535 MISTY MORNING CT have accessible units?
No, 535 MISTY MORNING CT does not have accessible units.
Does 535 MISTY MORNING CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 535 MISTY MORNING CT has units with dishwashers.
