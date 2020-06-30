All apartments in Jacksonville
5336 Kankakee Boulevard

5336 Kankakee Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5336 Kankakee Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Biltmore

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and wood look flooring! The kitchen includes all the major stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops and ample crisp white cabinetry. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5336 Kankakee Boulevard have any available units?
5336 Kankakee Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 5336 Kankakee Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5336 Kankakee Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5336 Kankakee Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 5336 Kankakee Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 5336 Kankakee Boulevard offer parking?
No, 5336 Kankakee Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 5336 Kankakee Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5336 Kankakee Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5336 Kankakee Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 5336 Kankakee Boulevard has a pool.
Does 5336 Kankakee Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5336 Kankakee Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5336 Kankakee Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 5336 Kankakee Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5336 Kankakee Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 5336 Kankakee Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

