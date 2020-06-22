All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5327 Palmer Avenue

5327 Palmer Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5327 Palmer Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Lakeshore

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
key fob access
pet friendly
MOVE IN BEFORE FEBRUARY 8TH AND GET $400 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTHS RENT! Be the first to live in this newly renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in Jacksonville! Enjoy living in a quiet neighborhood convenient to restaurants, beaches, and major highways! FREE MONTH of rent available when signing a long-term lease (inquire for details)! Features include: Smart Home App for Keyless Locks and Smart Thermostat, Energy Star Rated Stainless Steel Appliances, LED Lighting, WaterSense Plumbing Fixtures, Hardwood Floors, Quartz Countertops, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Backyard Patio, and Private Driveway. Energy Efficient features can save you more than $500 a year! Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Units are pet-friendly. Minimum lease term of 12 months. Leases up to 10 years available. You may apply or set up a self-showing on our website! https://property.nationalhomerentals.com/properties/615097 Find out why you should rent from us! www.nhr.us
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5327 Palmer Avenue have any available units?
5327 Palmer Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5327 Palmer Avenue have?
Some of 5327 Palmer Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5327 Palmer Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5327 Palmer Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5327 Palmer Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5327 Palmer Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5327 Palmer Avenue offer parking?
No, 5327 Palmer Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5327 Palmer Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5327 Palmer Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5327 Palmer Avenue have a pool?
No, 5327 Palmer Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5327 Palmer Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5327 Palmer Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5327 Palmer Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5327 Palmer Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
