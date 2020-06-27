All apartments in Jacksonville
5327 APPLETON AVE
5327 APPLETON AVE

Location

5327 Appleton Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Lakeshore

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This 4 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please call or email to schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5327 APPLETON AVE have any available units?
5327 APPLETON AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 5327 APPLETON AVE currently offering any rent specials?
5327 APPLETON AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5327 APPLETON AVE pet-friendly?
No, 5327 APPLETON AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5327 APPLETON AVE offer parking?
No, 5327 APPLETON AVE does not offer parking.
Does 5327 APPLETON AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5327 APPLETON AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5327 APPLETON AVE have a pool?
No, 5327 APPLETON AVE does not have a pool.
Does 5327 APPLETON AVE have accessible units?
No, 5327 APPLETON AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5327 APPLETON AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5327 APPLETON AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5327 APPLETON AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5327 APPLETON AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
