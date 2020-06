Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Adorable bungalow recently renovated! Decorator neutral paint throughout. Hardwood floors. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash and white cabinets.New range will be installed. Spacious bedrooms. Bathroom was recently retiled and is beautiful! Screened in porch and large deck! Big back yard. Close to great shopping and restaurants. Minutes to NAS Jax. Pets upon approval with a $250 non refundable per pet fee. NON SMOKERS ONLY!!