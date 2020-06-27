5256 Sunderland Rd

Amenities

3/1 on Westside - This 3/1 home sits on a nice corner lot, a front porch and a privacy fenced back yard. There are updated bathrooms, beautiful hardwood floors ceramic tile, fully equipped kitchen with all appliances with fridge, stove, microwave. This home also has oak cabinets, large covered back porch, nice wood blinds, central a/c and w/d conn.



Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $40 is required along with the Reservation Fee.



DIRECTIONS:E on San Juan, R on Retaw, L on Sunderland



(RLNE5069269)