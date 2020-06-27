All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:07 AM

5256 Sunderland Rd

5256 Sunderland Road · No Longer Available
Location

5256 Sunderland Road, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Lakeshore

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3/1 on Westside - This 3/1 home sits on a nice corner lot, a front porch and a privacy fenced back yard. There are updated bathrooms, beautiful hardwood floors ceramic tile, fully equipped kitchen with all appliances with fridge, stove, microwave. This home also has oak cabinets, large covered back porch, nice wood blinds, central a/c and w/d conn.

Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $40 is required along with the Reservation Fee.

DIRECTIONS:E on San Juan, R on Retaw, L on Sunderland

(RLNE5069269)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5256 Sunderland Rd have any available units?
5256 Sunderland Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5256 Sunderland Rd have?
Some of 5256 Sunderland Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5256 Sunderland Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5256 Sunderland Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5256 Sunderland Rd pet-friendly?
No, 5256 Sunderland Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5256 Sunderland Rd offer parking?
No, 5256 Sunderland Rd does not offer parking.
Does 5256 Sunderland Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5256 Sunderland Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5256 Sunderland Rd have a pool?
No, 5256 Sunderland Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5256 Sunderland Rd have accessible units?
No, 5256 Sunderland Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5256 Sunderland Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5256 Sunderland Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
