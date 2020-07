Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom home for rent. This home has a front sunroom which is perfect for a playroom or office. Nice hardwood floors throughout along with the brand new roof, HVAC system, and new appliances will make this the perfect place to call home. Brand new washer/dryer in the home. Fully fenced in backyard and 1-car garage.