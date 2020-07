Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

3/2.5 Town a block from St.Johns River and Arlington Marina! Accepting deposits now - 3/2.5 Town home A block from St.Johns River and Arlington Marina. Steps from the Arlington boat ramp large kitchen, w&d hook ups, private fenced in year yard, this is a must see! Centrally located close to shopping and schools. Accepting applications and security deposits now.



(RLNE5354352)