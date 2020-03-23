All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5203 Archery Avenue

5203 Archery Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5203 Archery Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Sherwood Forest

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5203 Archery Avenue have any available units?
5203 Archery Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 5203 Archery Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5203 Archery Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5203 Archery Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5203 Archery Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5203 Archery Avenue offer parking?
No, 5203 Archery Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5203 Archery Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5203 Archery Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5203 Archery Avenue have a pool?
No, 5203 Archery Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5203 Archery Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5203 Archery Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5203 Archery Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5203 Archery Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5203 Archery Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5203 Archery Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
