w/d hookup patio / balcony carport carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking

LAKE SHORE TERRACE HOUSE FOR RENT. From 5 Points, Park St west onto Blanding Blvd, right on Park St, left on Cassatt, right on Shirley, right on Marlene to 2nd house on the left after Harvester. 2 BR, 1BA, living room, dining room, kitchen (R/R), den (could be 3rd bedroom), CHA, new carpets, fresh paint, washer/dryer hookup, approx. 1160 sf. large carport, wood deck, $900 sec dep, 1 year lease, non smoking, no pets, [AVNSLB EH] available now