Jacksonville, FL
5159 HORSE TRACK DR N
Last updated May 23 2020 at 5:35 AM

5159 HORSE TRACK DR N

5159 Horse Track Drive North · (904) 338-2505
Location

5159 Horse Track Drive North, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Mandarin Station-Losco

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1332 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fully remodeled Mandarin 3 bed/2 bath home for rent in an established, walkable neighborhood. Sparkling new kitchen includes granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Low maintenance waterproof luxury vinyl plank and tile flooring throughout the home. 2 car garage and spacious driveway. Energy efficient home with new plumbing, windows and LED lighting. Fully fence backyard includes an irrigation well for further monthly energy cost savings. Walk to highly-rated Mandarin Elementary and Mandarin Middle Schools!15 min or less drive to Naval Air Station Jacksonville (NAS Jax), Baptist Hospital South, St. Johns Town Center, and the Avenues Mall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5159 HORSE TRACK DR N have any available units?
5159 HORSE TRACK DR N has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5159 HORSE TRACK DR N have?
Some of 5159 HORSE TRACK DR N's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5159 HORSE TRACK DR N currently offering any rent specials?
5159 HORSE TRACK DR N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5159 HORSE TRACK DR N pet-friendly?
No, 5159 HORSE TRACK DR N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5159 HORSE TRACK DR N offer parking?
Yes, 5159 HORSE TRACK DR N does offer parking.
Does 5159 HORSE TRACK DR N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5159 HORSE TRACK DR N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5159 HORSE TRACK DR N have a pool?
No, 5159 HORSE TRACK DR N does not have a pool.
Does 5159 HORSE TRACK DR N have accessible units?
No, 5159 HORSE TRACK DR N does not have accessible units.
Does 5159 HORSE TRACK DR N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5159 HORSE TRACK DR N has units with dishwashers.
