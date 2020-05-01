5159 HORSE TRACK DR N

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Fully remodeled Mandarin 3 bed/2 bath home for rent in an established, walkable neighborhood. Sparkling new kitchen includes granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Low maintenance waterproof luxury vinyl plank and tile flooring throughout the home. 2 car garage and spacious driveway. Energy efficient home with new plumbing, windows and LED lighting. Fully fence backyard includes an irrigation well for further monthly energy cost savings. Walk to highly-rated Mandarin Elementary and Mandarin Middle Schools!15 min or less drive to Naval Air Station Jacksonville (NAS Jax), Baptist Hospital South, St. Johns Town Center, and the Avenues Mall.