All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 5140 Camille Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5140 Camille Ave
Last updated July 23 2019 at 10:01 AM

5140 Camille Ave

5140 Camille Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Hillcrest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5140 Camille Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Hillcrest

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Super Cute and Charming 3/1 + Bonus Room in Lakeshore! - Don't miss out on your chance to rent this lovely home offering gleaming tile floors in all living areas, new carpet in bedrooms, ample natural lighting, open floor plan, and a fenced back yard! Living room and dining room are very spacious & cozy. Kitchen has extra cabinets and offers breakfast bar that opens up to dining room, perfect for entertaining! Oh, AND there is a bonus room just off of dining room that would make for a nice office or craft room. Sorry, no pets!

$1075.00 + $10.00 admin fee = $1085.00 monthly
CALL OR TEXT MICHELLE FOR A TOUR TODAY! 904-234-9696

Michelle Sherrill
Realtor
904-234-9696

CenterBeam Real Estate
577 College Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204
www.centerbeamrealestate.com
904-701-3276

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4990331)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5140 Camille Ave have any available units?
5140 Camille Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 5140 Camille Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5140 Camille Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5140 Camille Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5140 Camille Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5140 Camille Ave offer parking?
No, 5140 Camille Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5140 Camille Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5140 Camille Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5140 Camille Ave have a pool?
No, 5140 Camille Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5140 Camille Ave have accessible units?
No, 5140 Camille Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5140 Camille Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5140 Camille Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5140 Camille Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5140 Camille Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Find a Sublet
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Place at Capper Landing
10535 Lem Turner Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Florida Club at Deerwood
8616 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Pickwick Apartments
3580 Pall Mall Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
54 Magnolia
9800 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
San Marco Village
2166 Dunsford Ter
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Hacienda Club
8685 Baymeadows Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Coquina Bay Apartments
3709 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Columns
333 Laurina St
Jacksonville, FL 32216

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia