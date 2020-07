Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This spacious 2/2 has a sleek modern feel and a lot of newly renovated items.



- New Hardwood Floors

- New Paint

- New Fixtures

- New Appliances

- Vaulted Ceiling

- Central A/C

- Washer & Dryer Hookups

- Backyard



Rental Terms: Rent: $765, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $765, Available 9/24/18



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.