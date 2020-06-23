All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 5127 Acoma Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5127 Acoma Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5127 Acoma Avenue

5127 Acoma Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Ortega Farms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5127 Acoma Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Ortega Farms

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
•3 bedroom 2 bathroom brick home
•Large open kitchen with new cabinets, counter tops and eat at bar
•Ceramic tile flooring throughout
•Upgraded light fixtures with ceiling fans in living room and master bedroom
•Large open living/dining area with sliding glass door to patio
•Master bathroom offers a new vanity with large stand-up shower
•Partially fenced back yard
•Extra large laundry room
•Enclosed garage for additional office space or play room

Quiet westside neighborhood off Timuquana Road at 101st Street

NOTE:
•Security deposit amount may vary
••Pets allowed with owner approval, pet insurance policy and payment of a refundable pet deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,050, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5127 Acoma Avenue have any available units?
5127 Acoma Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5127 Acoma Avenue have?
Some of 5127 Acoma Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5127 Acoma Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5127 Acoma Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5127 Acoma Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5127 Acoma Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5127 Acoma Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5127 Acoma Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5127 Acoma Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5127 Acoma Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5127 Acoma Avenue have a pool?
No, 5127 Acoma Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5127 Acoma Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5127 Acoma Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5127 Acoma Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5127 Acoma Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Edens Edge
7101 Wilson Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Palm Trace
6870 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Meridian
653 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Cypress Landing
4813 Moncrief Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32209
RiverVue
3946 Saint Johns Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32205
San Marco Village
2166 Dunsford Ter
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Spyglass
8540 Homeplace Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Shore House Apartment Homes
401 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia