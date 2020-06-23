5127 Acoma Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

•3 bedroom 2 bathroom brick home

•Large open kitchen with new cabinets, counter tops and eat at bar

•Ceramic tile flooring throughout

•Upgraded light fixtures with ceiling fans in living room and master bedroom

•Large open living/dining area with sliding glass door to patio

•Master bathroom offers a new vanity with large stand-up shower

•Partially fenced back yard

•Extra large laundry room

•Enclosed garage for additional office space or play room



Quiet westside neighborhood off Timuquana Road at 101st Street



NOTE:

•Security deposit amount may vary

••Pets allowed with owner approval, pet insurance policy and payment of a refundable pet deposit.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,050, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.