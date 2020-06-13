5077 Cape Elizabeth Ct W

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath home for rent in The Cove! Available for move in April 5th. Perfect open floor plan, great for entertaining. This property has been tastefully updated with modern farmhouse light fixtures, state of the art appliances featuring fridge with touch screen display, dual oven and stainless steel microwave. Spacious master bedroom looks out to the serene lake views. Master en suite has tons of room with dual sink vanity, garden tub, stand up shower and walk in closet with custom wooden shelving. Front load washer and dryer are included, enclosed patio, lengthy driveway, 2-car garage and only 2 minutes from community pool! Don't miss out on this spectacular home. Pets considered under 90lbs with non-refundable pet fee and pet rent (per pet- 2 max. breed restrictions apply) Resident benefit package: $14.50/monthly. Renter's Insurance Required. 12, 18 or 24 month lease options available!! * Occupied - need 24 hours notice for showings *