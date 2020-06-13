All apartments in Jacksonville
Location

5077 Cape Elizabeth Court West, Jacksonville, FL 32277

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath home for rent in The Cove! Available for move in April 5th. Perfect open floor plan, great for entertaining. This property has been tastefully updated with modern farmhouse light fixtures, state of the art appliances featuring fridge with touch screen display, dual oven and stainless steel microwave. Spacious master bedroom looks out to the serene lake views. Master en suite has tons of room with dual sink vanity, garden tub, stand up shower and walk in closet with custom wooden shelving. Front load washer and dryer are included, enclosed patio, lengthy driveway, 2-car garage and only 2 minutes from community pool! Don't miss out on this spectacular home. Pets considered under 90lbs with non-refundable pet fee and pet rent (per pet- 2 max. breed restrictions apply) Resident benefit package: $14.50/monthly. Renter's Insurance Required. 12, 18 or 24 month lease options available!! * Occupied - need 24 hours notice for showings *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5077 Cape Elizabeth Ct W have any available units?
5077 Cape Elizabeth Ct W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5077 Cape Elizabeth Ct W have?
Some of 5077 Cape Elizabeth Ct W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5077 Cape Elizabeth Ct W currently offering any rent specials?
5077 Cape Elizabeth Ct W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5077 Cape Elizabeth Ct W pet-friendly?
Yes, 5077 Cape Elizabeth Ct W is pet friendly.
Does 5077 Cape Elizabeth Ct W offer parking?
Yes, 5077 Cape Elizabeth Ct W offers parking.
Does 5077 Cape Elizabeth Ct W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5077 Cape Elizabeth Ct W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5077 Cape Elizabeth Ct W have a pool?
Yes, 5077 Cape Elizabeth Ct W has a pool.
Does 5077 Cape Elizabeth Ct W have accessible units?
No, 5077 Cape Elizabeth Ct W does not have accessible units.
Does 5077 Cape Elizabeth Ct W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5077 Cape Elizabeth Ct W has units with dishwashers.
