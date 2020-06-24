All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5055 SUNDERLAND RD

5055 Sunderland Road · No Longer Available
Location

5055 Sunderland Road, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Lakeshore

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
This 3 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5055 SUNDERLAND RD have any available units?
5055 SUNDERLAND RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5055 SUNDERLAND RD have?
Some of 5055 SUNDERLAND RD's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5055 SUNDERLAND RD currently offering any rent specials?
5055 SUNDERLAND RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5055 SUNDERLAND RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 5055 SUNDERLAND RD is pet friendly.
Does 5055 SUNDERLAND RD offer parking?
No, 5055 SUNDERLAND RD does not offer parking.
Does 5055 SUNDERLAND RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5055 SUNDERLAND RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5055 SUNDERLAND RD have a pool?
No, 5055 SUNDERLAND RD does not have a pool.
Does 5055 SUNDERLAND RD have accessible units?
No, 5055 SUNDERLAND RD does not have accessible units.
Does 5055 SUNDERLAND RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 5055 SUNDERLAND RD does not have units with dishwashers.
