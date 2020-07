Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Are you looking for a 7 to 9 month lease? Hurry! This lovely ranch in highly desirable Ortega Terrace will not last. The 3 bedroom home has charm and is very spacious. Formal living room and dining room with hardwood floors. The Sun room overlooks lovely, fenced backyard. Lawn care included in rent.