All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 5011 E ROMILLY DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5011 E ROMILLY DR
Last updated March 6 2020 at 12:26 AM

5011 E ROMILLY DR

5011 Romilly Dr E · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Cedar Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5011 Romilly Dr E, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cedar Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 bedroom 2 bath single story home Updated kitchen offering newer appliances, new sink and faucet with updated cabinets that provide plenty of storage Hard wood floors, tiled den, new carpet in the bedrooms Insulated windows Master bedroom with master bath with walk-in shower Hallway bathroom with tub Formal living room and den Decorative fireplace in living room Formal dining roomSun room Screened front and rear porch Nice established neighborhood Fully fenced backyard with large shed 1-Car garage with opener and wide concrete drive Pets allowed with owner approval, pet insurance policy and payment of a refundable pet deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5011 E ROMILLY DR have any available units?
5011 E ROMILLY DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5011 E ROMILLY DR have?
Some of 5011 E ROMILLY DR's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5011 E ROMILLY DR currently offering any rent specials?
5011 E ROMILLY DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5011 E ROMILLY DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 5011 E ROMILLY DR is pet friendly.
Does 5011 E ROMILLY DR offer parking?
Yes, 5011 E ROMILLY DR offers parking.
Does 5011 E ROMILLY DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5011 E ROMILLY DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5011 E ROMILLY DR have a pool?
No, 5011 E ROMILLY DR does not have a pool.
Does 5011 E ROMILLY DR have accessible units?
No, 5011 E ROMILLY DR does not have accessible units.
Does 5011 E ROMILLY DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 5011 E ROMILLY DR does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Point at Town Center
5116 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Edens Edge
7101 Wilson Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
The Links at Windsor Parke
13700 Sutton Park Dr N
Jacksonville, FL 32224
The Palms at 2800
2800 University Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Vera Luxury Living
13051 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Heritage Deerwood
10901 Burnt Mill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Sur at Southside Quarter
7385 Park Village Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cue Luxury Living
13504 Citicards Way
Jacksonville, FL 32258

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia