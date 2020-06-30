5011 E ROMILLY DR

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

3 bedroom 2 bath single story home Updated kitchen offering newer appliances, new sink and faucet with updated cabinets that provide plenty of storage Hard wood floors, tiled den, new carpet in the bedrooms Insulated windows Master bedroom with master bath with walk-in shower Hallway bathroom with tub Formal living room and den Decorative fireplace in living room Formal dining roomSun room Screened front and rear porch Nice established neighborhood Fully fenced backyard with large shed 1-Car garage with opener and wide concrete drive Pets allowed with owner approval, pet insurance policy and payment of a refundable pet deposit