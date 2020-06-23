5006 KEY LIME DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse pool pool table hot tub internet access

**AVAILABLE NOW**Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the heart of Jacksonville's Southside area! This condo features almost 1,200 sq. ft. of living space and is located on the 2nd floor of a 3 story building. This unit has nice laminate flooring throughout the entire condo. There is a separate dining area and a nice size living room. Kitchen is nicely upgraded with stainless steel appliances, corian countertops and cherry wood cabinets! The master bedroom is a nice size and has a walk-in closet. Master bathroom features a walk-in shower! There is a patio located off the living room. Stackable washer/dryer included.You'll also enjoy the community pool,hot tub,basketball court,clubhouse and gathering room with kitchen, billiards and entertainment room, Internet center,jogging trails.