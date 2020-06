Amenities

There is an elevator to take you to this spacious third floor condo that has new appliances, new a/c, and freshly painted. The master has lots of closet space. There is a community pool. Pets considered with a non refundable pet fee. There is one parking space that two cars will fit into. There is a laundry room on the second floor near the elevators.