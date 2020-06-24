All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 4966 KEY LIME DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4966 KEY LIME DR
Last updated April 5 2019 at 2:10 AM

4966 KEY LIME DR

4966 Key Lime Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Baymeadows
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4966 Key Lime Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Baymeadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
pool table
hot tub
internet access
This is a brand new unit that was just completed! It has all the upgrades possible with gorgeous stainless steel appliances and gorgeous hard surface countertops! This is a gated community with amazing amenities and an on duty guard! Summer Key also boasts a 7,400 square foot recreation center full of exceptional amenities including an indoor basketball court, playground, resort style pool and hot tub, fitness center, entertainment room, internet work center, and billiards room. Be the first to live in this conveniently located condo that is minutes from both the St. John's town center and Avenues Mall! You're only 15 minutes from the beaches and downtown!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4966 KEY LIME DR have any available units?
4966 KEY LIME DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4966 KEY LIME DR have?
Some of 4966 KEY LIME DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4966 KEY LIME DR currently offering any rent specials?
4966 KEY LIME DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4966 KEY LIME DR pet-friendly?
No, 4966 KEY LIME DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4966 KEY LIME DR offer parking?
No, 4966 KEY LIME DR does not offer parking.
Does 4966 KEY LIME DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4966 KEY LIME DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4966 KEY LIME DR have a pool?
Yes, 4966 KEY LIME DR has a pool.
Does 4966 KEY LIME DR have accessible units?
No, 4966 KEY LIME DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4966 KEY LIME DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4966 KEY LIME DR has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broxton Bay
12900 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
The Club At Danforth
3701 Danforth Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Cabana Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Four
4870 Deer Lake Dr E
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
The Enclave
13300 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia