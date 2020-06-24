4966 KEY LIME DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym playground pool pool table hot tub internet access

This is a brand new unit that was just completed! It has all the upgrades possible with gorgeous stainless steel appliances and gorgeous hard surface countertops! This is a gated community with amazing amenities and an on duty guard! Summer Key also boasts a 7,400 square foot recreation center full of exceptional amenities including an indoor basketball court, playground, resort style pool and hot tub, fitness center, entertainment room, internet work center, and billiards room. Be the first to live in this conveniently located condo that is minutes from both the St. John's town center and Avenues Mall! You're only 15 minutes from the beaches and downtown!