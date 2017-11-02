4962 GRAND LAKES DR S

4962 Grand Lakes Drive South, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Greenland
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful 4/2 in desirable Mandarin area with no carpet. Nice large formal living room and dining room all tiled double sliders in large open family room. Stainless appliances in kitchen open to family room. Split floorplan with laminate flooring in all bedrooms. family room has been painted neutral. Washer and dryer hookups in inside laundry with vaulted ceilings throughout. Large enclosed lanai all tiled for relaxing and entertaining. Nice walk in oversized pantry in kitchen and granite counter tops. Home located near Mandarin high and shopping and dining. Vacant and ready to go.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
