4962 GRAND LAKES DR S
Last updated August 2 2019 at 3:40 AM

4962 GRAND LAKES DR S

4962 Grand Lakes Drive South · No Longer Available
Location

4962 Grand Lakes Drive South, Jacksonville, FL 32258
Greenland

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 4/2 in desirable Mandarin area with no carpet. Nice large formal living room and dining room all tiled double sliders in large open family room. Stainless appliances in kitchen open to family room. Split floorplan with laminate flooring in all bedrooms. family room has been painted neutral. Washer and dryer hookups in inside laundry with vaulted ceilings throughout. Large enclosed lanai all tiled for relaxing and entertaining. Nice walk in oversized pantry in kitchen and granite counter tops. Home located near Mandarin high and shopping and dining. Vacant and ready to go.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4962 GRAND LAKES DR S have any available units?
4962 GRAND LAKES DR S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4962 GRAND LAKES DR S have?
Some of 4962 GRAND LAKES DR S's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4962 GRAND LAKES DR S currently offering any rent specials?
4962 GRAND LAKES DR S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4962 GRAND LAKES DR S pet-friendly?
No, 4962 GRAND LAKES DR S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4962 GRAND LAKES DR S offer parking?
Yes, 4962 GRAND LAKES DR S offers parking.
Does 4962 GRAND LAKES DR S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4962 GRAND LAKES DR S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4962 GRAND LAKES DR S have a pool?
No, 4962 GRAND LAKES DR S does not have a pool.
Does 4962 GRAND LAKES DR S have accessible units?
No, 4962 GRAND LAKES DR S does not have accessible units.
Does 4962 GRAND LAKES DR S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4962 GRAND LAKES DR S has units with dishwashers.
