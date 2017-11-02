4962 GRAND LAKES DR S

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful 4/2 in desirable Mandarin area with no carpet. Nice large formal living room and dining room all tiled double sliders in large open family room. Stainless appliances in kitchen open to family room. Split floorplan with laminate flooring in all bedrooms. family room has been painted neutral. Washer and dryer hookups in inside laundry with vaulted ceilings throughout. Large enclosed lanai all tiled for relaxing and entertaining. Nice walk in oversized pantry in kitchen and granite counter tops. Home located near Mandarin high and shopping and dining. Vacant and ready to go.