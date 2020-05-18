4951 Seaboard Ct.

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cd96ab20bb ---- Ready for move in! Three bedroom, 1.5 bath home on large lot on cul de sac. Living room, dining room and kitchen have tile floors; bedrooms have new carpeting. Fresh paint throughout. One shared bathroom; master has a half-bath, both have newer vanities. Pets welcome with approved pet application, increased security deposit and renters insurance with pet liability rider. $50.00 Application Fee Per Adult $95.00 Administrative Fee Huge Back Yard One Car Garage Stove Washer/Dryer Hook Ups