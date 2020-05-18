All apartments in Jacksonville
4951 Seaboard Ct.

4951 Seaboard Court · No Longer Available
Location

4951 Seaboard Court, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Ortega Farms

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cd96ab20bb ---- Ready for move in! Three bedroom, 1.5 bath home on large lot on cul de sac. Living room, dining room and kitchen have tile floors; bedrooms have new carpeting. Fresh paint throughout. One shared bathroom; master has a half-bath, both have newer vanities. Pets welcome with approved pet application, increased security deposit and renters insurance with pet liability rider. $50.00 Application Fee Per Adult $95.00 Administrative Fee Huge Back Yard One Car Garage Stove Washer/Dryer Hook Ups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4951 Seaboard Ct. have any available units?
4951 Seaboard Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4951 Seaboard Ct. have?
Some of 4951 Seaboard Ct.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4951 Seaboard Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
4951 Seaboard Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4951 Seaboard Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4951 Seaboard Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 4951 Seaboard Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 4951 Seaboard Ct. offers parking.
Does 4951 Seaboard Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4951 Seaboard Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4951 Seaboard Ct. have a pool?
No, 4951 Seaboard Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 4951 Seaboard Ct. have accessible units?
No, 4951 Seaboard Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 4951 Seaboard Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4951 Seaboard Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.

