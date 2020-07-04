488 Filmore Drive

Amenities
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1561295
A spacious rental home in Jacksonville! Your next home includes:
--3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms
--Vaulted Ceilings in family room/ dining room.
--Ceramic tile throughout
--Carpet in bedrooms
--Upgraded master bath
--Living room skylight
--Built in entertainment center
--Two car garage
--Fenced yard
Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.
|Amenities: Garage,Ceiling fans,Tile flooring,Attached 2 Car Garage,High Vaulted Ceilings,Carpet,Dishwasher,Fenced yard,No dogs,No cats
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.