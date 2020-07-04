488 Filmore Drive

Amenities

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1561295



A spacious rental home in Jacksonville! Your next home includes:



--3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms

--Vaulted Ceilings in family room/ dining room.

--Ceramic tile throughout

--Carpet in bedrooms

--Upgraded master bath

--Living room skylight

--Built in entertainment center

--Two car garage

--Fenced yard



Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.

