All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 488 Filmore Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
488 Filmore Drive
Last updated April 28 2020 at 1:57 AM

488 Filmore Drive

488 Filmore Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

488 Filmore Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Girvin

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1561295

A spacious rental home in Jacksonville! Your next home includes:

--3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms
--Vaulted Ceilings in family room/ dining room.
--Ceramic tile throughout
--Carpet in bedrooms
--Upgraded master bath
--Living room skylight
--Built in entertainment center
--Two car garage
--Fenced yard

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.
|Amenities: Garage,Ceiling fans,Tile flooring,Attached 2 Car Garage,High Vaulted Ceilings,Carpet,Dishwasher,Fenced yard,No dogs,No cats
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 488 Filmore Drive have any available units?
488 Filmore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 488 Filmore Drive have?
Some of 488 Filmore Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 488 Filmore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
488 Filmore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 488 Filmore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 488 Filmore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 488 Filmore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 488 Filmore Drive offers parking.
Does 488 Filmore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 488 Filmore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 488 Filmore Drive have a pool?
No, 488 Filmore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 488 Filmore Drive have accessible units?
No, 488 Filmore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 488 Filmore Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 488 Filmore Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Links at Windsor Parke
13700 Sutton Park Dr N
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Canopy Creek
11291 Harts Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Courtney Meadows
7820 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Northlake Apartments
2445 Dunn Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32218
The Four
4870 Deer Lake Dr E
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Boat House Apartments
400 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia