Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel pool microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Picturesque and well maintained home in the exclusive St Johns Landing Estates. Gated with access to the community cabana, boat ramp and pool. Spacious home boasts a large kitchen with stainless appliances, large living area, split floor-plan, with a second floor bedroom/flex space. Pets permitted with owner approval and non-refundable $250 per pet fee. Non-smokers only. Available June 1st!