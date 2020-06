Amenities

LAKESHORE HOME FOR RENT.Take Park St West, to south on Blanding Blvd, to North on Cassatt Ave, to right on Fremont Street --2 bedroom, 1 bath, living room, kitchen ( R/R/MW ) CHA, hardwood floors, off street parking ,carport, no laundry, no smoking, may consider pet, washer and dryer hookup, on septic, sec. dep. $1000, approx 900 SF. ( AVK pm sh/fm ) available now