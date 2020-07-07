4846 Merrimac Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Check out this cute little bungalow in the Lakeshore area off of Cassat Ave by Duval Ford. Features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, appliances, washer/dryer connections, & a screened in front porch! Pet friendly with breed approval and non-refundable pet fee. Apply online today!



