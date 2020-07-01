4845 ARAPAHOE AVE

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Gorgeous Ortega home with plenty of upgrades for you to enjoy. The kitchen features plenty of room to entertain while cooking with a huge island, stainless steel appliances including a 36'' gas range and free standing refrigerator and freezer, and plenty of cabinet and counter space. The Master suite is generous in size and includes 3 closets and private bath that has a walk in shower, free standing tub, and double vanities. Plenty of space for everyone! This home is a must see! Live in Luxury for Less!! NO PETS!