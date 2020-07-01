4845 ARAPAHOE AVE

Amenities
Gorgeous Ortega home with plenty of upgrades for you to enjoy. The kitchen features plenty of room to entertain while cooking with a huge island, stainless steel appliances including a 36'' gas range and free standing refrigerator and freezer, and plenty of cabinet and counter space. The Master suite is generous in size and includes 3 closets and private bath that has a walk in shower, free standing tub, and double vanities. Plenty of space for everyone! This home is a must see! Live in Luxury for Less!! NO PETS!