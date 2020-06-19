All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:27 PM

4843 RAMONA BLVD

4843 Ramona Boulevard · (904) 548-7636
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4843 Ramona Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
MURRAY HILL, BEAUTIFUL NEW HOME FOR RENT.From 5 Points, Take Park west, to north on Edgewood Ave,to left on Post, to right on Hamilton, to left on Ramona, to house on right -- brand new, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, living / dining combo ( open floor plan), kitchen ( R/R/DW/MW ) CHA,, inside washer / dryer hookup, vinyl plank flooring, new construction, large front porch, garage with driveway, fenced back yard, may consider small pet with approval and non refundable pet fee, approx 1600 SF, $1600 Security Deposit, No Smoking. ( AVNEFAR LBX) pm SH/FM Available now

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4843 RAMONA BLVD have any available units?
4843 RAMONA BLVD has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4843 RAMONA BLVD have?
Some of 4843 RAMONA BLVD's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4843 RAMONA BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
4843 RAMONA BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4843 RAMONA BLVD pet-friendly?
Yes, 4843 RAMONA BLVD is pet friendly.
Does 4843 RAMONA BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 4843 RAMONA BLVD does offer parking.
Does 4843 RAMONA BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4843 RAMONA BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4843 RAMONA BLVD have a pool?
No, 4843 RAMONA BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 4843 RAMONA BLVD have accessible units?
No, 4843 RAMONA BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 4843 RAMONA BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4843 RAMONA BLVD has units with dishwashers.
