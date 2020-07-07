All apartments in Jacksonville
4835 W Virginia Ave

4835 West Virginia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4835 West Virginia Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Carver Manor

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/30c6eb300c ----
This 3 bedroom 1 bath home is cozy & is truly just what you\'ve been looking for! Features hardwood floors throughout, appliances, washer/dryer connections, ceiling fans installed in all 3 bedrooms, & a covered carport! Pet friendly with breed approval and non-refundable pet fee. Apply online today!

BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com
Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4835 W Virginia Ave have any available units?
4835 W Virginia Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4835 W Virginia Ave have?
Some of 4835 W Virginia Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4835 W Virginia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4835 W Virginia Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4835 W Virginia Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4835 W Virginia Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4835 W Virginia Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4835 W Virginia Ave offers parking.
Does 4835 W Virginia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4835 W Virginia Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4835 W Virginia Ave have a pool?
No, 4835 W Virginia Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4835 W Virginia Ave have accessible units?
No, 4835 W Virginia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4835 W Virginia Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4835 W Virginia Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

