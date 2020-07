Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

LAKESHORE HOUSE FOR RENT. From 5 Points, Park St west, to south on Roosevelt/17, right on San Juan, left on Blanding, right on Appleton. 3 bedrooms, 2 updated full baths, foyer with slate flooring, living/dining combo, eat in kitchen with granite counter tops (R/R/DW), woods floors, tile in the wet areas, washer/dryer as is, fenced back yard, with porch, 1156 sf, $1195 sec dep, 1 year lease, may consider pet w/NPRF [AVSLB pm eh] available now