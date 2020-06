Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Great pool home in Ortega Forest! Beautifully maintained yard. Home offers 4 spacious bedrooms and plenty of storage spaces. Large bonus room can be used for entertaining guest. Relax in the backyard and enjoy the pool. Close to great shopping and restaurants. Minutes to NAS Jax. This home is perfect for entertaining guests. Pets upon approval with a $250 per pet non refundable fee. NON SMOKERS ONLY